Killed F-16 pilot Ustymenko was a classmate of the pilot "Juice"

The deceased F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was a fellow student of Andriy "Juice" Pilshchykov, who died in Zhytomyr region in 2023. This was reported by "Juice's" mother, Lilia Averyanova, according to UNN.

Details

Max, a man of steel. He always strived to be the best. To defend Ukraine in the best way. He was the super-intellect of the group, an excellent IT specialist. But he had big, strong wings. Great responsibility. Great dedication to the cause. He should have become an aviation marshal. Together with Andriy from the first year, together forever in the sky - Averyanova wrote on Facebook.

Pilot Andriy “Juice” Pilshchikov is posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Addition

Repelling a massive Russian air attack, 1st class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died in an F-16 plane.

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to investigate all circumstances of the death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko, who destroyed seven air targets during the Russian attack.