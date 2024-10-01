Pilot Andriy “Juice” Pilshchikov is posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, call sign "Dzhus". UNN reports this with reference to Decree No. 658/2024 of September 30.

Details

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Andriy Borysovych Pilshchikov, Major (posthumously)," Zelenskyy's decree reads.

Recall

On August 26, 2023, it became known that a well-known Ukrainian military pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign "Dzhus" died in Ukraine.