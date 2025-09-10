$41.250.03
Khmelnytskyi region: three injured and destruction as a result of Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

In the Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack. A sewing factory was destroyed, and a gas station and houses were damaged.

Khmelnytskyi region: three injured and destruction as a result of Russian attack

In the Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured and there was damage as a result of a massive attack by the Russian army on Ukraine. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the morning enemy attack, three people were injured in the Khmelnytskyi district. Everyone is receiving medical assistance.

- Tyurin wrote on social media. 

In addition, according to him, the enemy destroyed a sewing factory, damaged a gas station, transport, and blew out windows in surrounding buildings. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

All relevant services are working on site. Tyurin promised to provide more details later.

Addition

Today, September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions occurred, in particular, in Kyiv, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Lviv region, Zhytomyr region, and Khmelnytskyi region. In the Zhytomyr region, there is one dead and one injured. In the Vinnytsia region, hits on civilian industrial facilities were recorded. In the Cherkasy region, a power line was damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv