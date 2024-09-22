Khmelnytsky region suffers drone attack: residential building damaged
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the air defense system shot down 8 Shahed drones over the Khmelnytsky region. A residential building in Khmelnytsky was damaged, but there were no casualties. Emergency services are assessing the damage.
The enemy struck Khmelnytsky region, fortunately, without casualties. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.
Details
Last night, during an air raid, Ukrainian air defense shot down 8 Shahed drones.
However, in Khmelnytsky, a residential building was damaged as a result of the attack.
According to available information, there were no civilian casualties.
Emergency services are working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage.
