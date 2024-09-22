Khmelnytsky region suffers drone attack: residential building damaged

The enemy struck Khmelnytsky region, fortunately, without casualties. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, during an air raid, Ukrainian air defense shot down 8 Shahed drones.

However, in Khmelnytsky, a residential building was damaged as a result of the attack.

According to available information, there were no civilian casualties.

Emergency services are working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

