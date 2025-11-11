Kherson to get more protection from Russian drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting and revealed details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kherson "with everyone responsible for security." Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar's Birds, and other units will increase defense capabilities in the city, reports UNN.

Today in Kherson. It's the third anniversary of the city's liberation from the Russians – the occupiers fled from here, and we remember how the courage of our people made it happen, how Ukrainian flags returned to the city – the city of Kherson. I thank every one of our soldiers who fought for Kherson, everyone who is defending this beautiful city now – the lives of our people. - Zelenskyy said.

The President held a meeting in Kherson with everyone responsible for security, as well as with the Unmanned Systems Forces.

We determined what Kherson needs to have more protection. Thousands of Russian drone strikes every month against this city, practically constant threat. I determined that our Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar's Birds, and other units will increase capabilities here. Specifically, defense capabilities. It is important to implement all of this. We determined tasks for protecting roads, logistics – government officials will help. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the anniversary of the city's liberation

Recall

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, three years after the liberation of Kherson, prosecutors, who began documenting the crimes of the Russian military in the first days after the liberation, recorded 36,827 crimes against peace, security of mankind, and international legal order in the region, 41 people were convicted, 3 received life imprisonment, and 1990 Ukrainians, including 44 children.