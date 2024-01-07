Kherson shelling: two people wounded and two injured

Another woman died and another was injured in the Russian army's attack on Kherson on Sunday. The new victims of the Russian aggression were reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Explosions have been heard in Kherson all day. The city is under heavy fire from the Russian army. One of the terrorists' targets is a residential building in the regional center. As a result of a direct hit to the house, a Kherson woman was killed and another woman was wounded. - Prokudin wrote.

Details

Prokudin also posted horrific photos from the latest shelling. One of the photos shows the body of a woman under the ruins.

Optional

A 62-year-old man was wounded in the morning shelling of Kherson. He was taken to the hospital, but it was not possible to save his life. This was reported by in the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A little later, the JTF reported another attack in which another local resident was injured.

So, in total, two civilians have been killed and two more injured since the morning as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson.