Kharkiv was attacked by Russia: preliminary, a Russian “Molniya” drone was shot down

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34023 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 57357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 62610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112676 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151428 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 61236 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108144 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 74491 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 38836 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142221 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29049 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 65245 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133559 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135444 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163803 views
Kharkiv was attacked by Russia: preliminary, a Russian “Molniya” drone was shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30620 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. According to preliminary data, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Molniya drone over the city, and information about the wreckage is being checked.

Russian troops have launched a drone attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Monday. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces destroyed an enemy Molniya drone over the city, and information about the wreckage is being checked, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. We are finding out the details

- Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to Sinegubov, "according to preliminary data, air defense forces eliminated an enemy Molniya UAV over Kharkiv." "Information about the wreckage in Shevchenkivskyi district is being checked. At the moment, there are no casualties," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Three women injured in Kharkiv due to night attack by Russian drone: consequences shown17.02.25, 09:52 • 24391 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

