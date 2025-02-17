Kharkiv was attacked by Russia: preliminary, a Russian “Molniya” drone was shot down

Russian troops have launched a drone attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Monday. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces destroyed an enemy Molniya drone over the city, and information about the wreckage is being checked, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. We are finding out the details - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to Sinegubov, "according to preliminary data, air defense forces eliminated an enemy Molniya UAV over Kharkiv." "Information about the wreckage in Shevchenkivskyi district is being checked. At the moment, there are no casualties," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

