Three women injured in Kharkiv due to night attack by Russian drone: consequences shown

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59187 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82064 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113120 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116761 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154525 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95932 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64077 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145055 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134649 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136554 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164749 views
Three women injured in Kharkiv due to night attack by Russian drone: consequences shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24392 views

Three women were injured in a night attack by a Geranium-2 UAV in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. Fifteen private houses were damaged, and the enemy also attacked Tsapivka and Saltivsky district.

Three civilians were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv at night, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 17, at about 1:25 a.m., an enemy drone attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack targeted a private residential sector. 15 houses and outbuildings were damaged.

"The three women, aged 74, 49 and 28, suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

It has been established that the Russian army used a Geranium-2 UAV for the attack.

According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy also attacked the village of Tsapivka in Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region at 02:20 at night. "Three warehouse buildings, an administrative building, and 2 cars were damaged as a result of three Shahed UAVs falling on the territory of the enterprise," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he said, as a result of an enemy UAV strike in Saltivsky district, the windows of a house were damaged, but no one was injured.

In total, over the past day, the occupiers used 11 guided aerial bombs and 9 UAVs against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region.

83 drones out of 147 launched by Russia in 10 regions were shot down over Ukraine17.02.25, 09:05 • 26436 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

