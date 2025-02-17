Three women injured in Kharkiv due to night attack by Russian drone: consequences shown

Three civilians were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv at night, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 17, at about 1:25 a.m., an enemy drone attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack targeted a private residential sector. 15 houses and outbuildings were damaged.

"The three women, aged 74, 49 and 28, suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

It has been established that the Russian army used a Geranium-2 UAV for the attack.

According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy also attacked the village of Tsapivka in Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region at 02:20 at night. "Three warehouse buildings, an administrative building, and 2 cars were damaged as a result of three Shahed UAVs falling on the territory of the enterprise," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he said, as a result of an enemy UAV strike in Saltivsky district, the windows of a house were damaged, but no one was injured.

In total, over the past day, the occupiers used 11 guided aerial bombs and 9 UAVs against unarmed residents of Kharkiv region.

