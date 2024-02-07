ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Kharkiv was also struck today with missiles made in the DPRK - Kharkiv police

Kharkiv was also struck today with missiles made in the DPRK - Kharkiv police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24754 views

Two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were preliminarily identified as North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles based on metal fragments collected by explosive experts.

According to preliminary findings, two of the five enemy missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were produced in the DPRK. This was reported on his Facebook page by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this preliminary conclusion was reached by experts after examining the wreckage. 

"Two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were of North Korean origin. 

The metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives experts on the territory of the industrial zone. The preliminary conclusions of the experts are that these are North Korean HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles," Bolvinov said.

Optional

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise earlier called to wait for the final results of the examinations on the possible use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine by Russia

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after examining them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: a woman rescued from the rubble07.02.24, 11:24 • 53689 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

