Kharkiv was also struck today with missiles made in the DPRK - Kharkiv police

According to preliminary findings, two of the five enemy missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were produced in the DPRK. This was reported on his Facebook page by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this preliminary conclusion was reached by experts after examining the wreckage.

"Two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were of North Korean origin.

The metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives experts on the territory of the industrial zone. The preliminary conclusions of the experts are that these are North Korean HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles," Bolvinov said.

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise earlier called to wait for the final results of the examinations on the possible use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine by Russia

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after examining them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

