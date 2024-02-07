Enemy attack on Kharkiv: a woman rescued from the rubble

In Kharkiv, a woman was trapped under the rubble of a building due to a russian attack. She was rescued by the State Emergency Service in cooperation with gas service workers. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The State Emergency Service clarifies that russian troops struck non-residential civilian infrastructure in the Sloboda district of the city around 6:00 a.m. A woman born in 1971 was trapped under the rubble of one of the buildings. She was rescued by the State Emergency Service in cooperation with employees of the Kharkiv gas service.

It is noted that the victim received light injuries.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured in today's hostile attack on Kharkiv , all of them employees of the damaged enterprises, which were hit by five S-300 missiles.

