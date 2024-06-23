$41.340.03
Kharkiv under enemy attacks: there is information about the dead

Kyiv • UNN

 25622 views

The private sector was hit by aerial bombs

Kharkiv under enemy attacks: there is information about the dead

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the private sector of the city came under enemy attack, there is information about the dead, writes UNN.

"One of the strikes hit the private sector of the city. We have information about the dead," the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

Chairman of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov also said that the enemy hit civilian infrastructure.

"The invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. Information about the victims is being checked," Sinegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

