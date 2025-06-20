Kharkiv under drone attack: three injured, including two teenage girls

As a result of an attack by enemy drones on Kharkiv, 3 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured are girls aged 12 and 17.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that the enemy launched 8 drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

In turn, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported that as a result of the enemy drone strike on the city, "in one case, the roof of an unpopulated new building is on fire, in another - we have a hit in the courtyard of a high-rise building".

"Three people are reported injured - one injured, two with acute stress reactions. About 50 cars in the courtyard of the high-rise building are damaged," - Terekhov stated.

Recall

In the evening of Thursday, June 19, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones. Explosions were heard in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

It was also reported that at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv, which was attacked by Russia on the night of June 7, a fire was extinguished only on June 19. Colleagues from other regions helped the local firefighters.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: body of sixth victim found, search operation completed