Kharkiv under drone attack: three injured, including two teenage girls

Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 15267 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 02:14 PM • 49269 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
June 19, 01:56 PM • 66664 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
June 19, 01:07 PM • 66645 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 74016 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 148364 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
June 19, 07:33 AM • 69025 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146835 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 229070 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94412 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - Media
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni
Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defenders
Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media
The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal
Tinder launches new Double Date feature
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Kharkiv under drone attack: three injured, including two teenage girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Head of OVA reported three injured as a result of 8 drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Among the injured are girls aged 12 and 17.

Kharkiv under drone attack: three injured, including two teenage girls

As a result of an attack by enemy drones on Kharkiv, 3 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured are girls aged 12 and 17.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that the enemy launched 8 drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

In turn, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported that as a result of the enemy drone strike on the city, "in one case, the roof of an unpopulated new building is on fire, in another - we have a hit in the courtyard of a high-rise building".

"Three people are reported injured - one injured, two with acute stress reactions. About 50 cars in the courtyard of the high-rise building are damaged," - Terekhov stated.

Recall

In the evening of Thursday, June 19, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones. Explosions were heard in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

It was also reported that at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv, which was attacked by Russia on the night of June 7, a fire was extinguished only on June 19. Colleagues from other regions helped the local firefighters.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
