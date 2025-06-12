Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: body of sixth victim found, search operation completed

In Kharkiv, the body of the sixth person was found at the site of Saturday's attack on the enterprise, the search operation has been completed. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

The body of the sixth person, who was considered missing, has just been found at the site of Saturday's attack on a civilian enterprise. The search operation, which lasted the last few days, has been completed - Teherov said.

Context

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 7, from approximately 03:00 to 05:00, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined large-scale attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile. Initially, it was known about three dead, more than 20 injured, including two children.

The OVA reported that 6 people could be under the rubble - employees of the damaged enterprise who are not in contact.