Kharkiv suffered another Russian KAB strike - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Kharkiv was attacked by Russian troops using a KAB. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.
KAB strike on Kharkiv
"According to preliminary information - Industrial District," the mayor indicated.
Addition
Earlier, the enemy struck Kharkiv with two KABs - Shevchenkivskyi district and 1 drone - Industrial district. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, 43 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling yesterday, 9 of them children. As of this morning, 5 victims of yesterday's enemy attack on the city remained in hospitals. Among the patients are 2 children aged 1 year and 17 years. The woman who was hospitalized yesterday in serious condition is now stable, doctors assess her condition as moderate.
As Syniehubov reported, during the past day, 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region were also subjected to enemy strikes. The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 17 unguided aerial missiles; 4 KABs; 3 Shahed-type UAVs; 7 FPV drones; 2 UAVs (type being established).
In Kharkiv, 13 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, 2 enterprises, 35 cars, and buildings of 2 utility companies were damaged. In the Izium district, window glazing of 4 apartment buildings and the premises of a cafe (Balakliia city) were damaged.