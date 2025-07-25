Kharkiv suffered another Russian KAB strike - mayor

Kharkiv was hit by Russian KABs, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

KAB strike on Kharkiv - Terekhov reported.

"According to preliminary information - Industrial District," the mayor indicated.

Addition

Earlier, the enemy struck Kharkiv with two KABs - Shevchenkivskyi district and 1 drone - Industrial district. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, 43 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling yesterday, 9 of them children. As of this morning, 5 victims of yesterday's enemy attack on the city remained in hospitals. Among the patients are 2 children aged 1 year and 17 years. The woman who was hospitalized yesterday in serious condition is now stable, doctors assess her condition as moderate.

As Syniehubov reported, during the past day, 2 settlements in the Kharkiv region were also subjected to enemy strikes. The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 17 unguided aerial missiles; 4 KABs; 3 Shahed-type UAVs; 7 FPV drones; 2 UAVs (type being established).

In Kharkiv, 13 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, 2 enterprises, 35 cars, and buildings of 2 utility companies were damaged. In the Izium district, window glazing of 4 apartment buildings and the premises of a cafe (Balakliia city) were damaged.