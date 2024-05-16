Kharkiv is attacked by russian drones
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv is being attacked by Shahed drones, explosions are heard in the city, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said. The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, urged residents to take shelter and emphasized that air defense was working.
Kharkiv is under attack by the Shahedis. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Kharkiv - be careful! An explosion has already been heard in the city, more are possible: Kharkiv is under attack by the Shahedis
Add
The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents of Kharkiv and the district to take shelter as air defense is in operation.
A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv16.05.24, 23:12 • 59177 views