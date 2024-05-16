Kharkiv is attacked by russian drones

Kharkiv is under attack by the Shahedis. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Kharkiv - be careful! An explosion has already been heard in the city, more are possible: Kharkiv is under attack by the Shahedis - Ihor Terekhov informed.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleh Syniehubov, urged residents of Kharkiv and the district to take shelter as air defense is in operation.

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv