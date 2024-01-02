A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv; Mayor Terekhov urges residents to take shelter due to shelling.
Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, мayor Igor Terekhov said, reports UNN. The city is on air alert has been declared.
Details
According to local publics Kharkiv and the region are under fire from the S-300. There were at least three powerful explosions
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, urged Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters.
