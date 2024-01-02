A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, мayor Igor Terekhov said, reports UNN. The city is on air alert has been declared.

Details

According to local publics Kharkiv and the region are under fire from the S-300. There were at least three powerful explosions

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, urged Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters.

