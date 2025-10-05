$41.280.00
October 5, 03:08 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv attacked by enemy UAVs, part of the city without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy combat drones late in the evening on October 5. The Novobavarsky district of the city and its suburbs were hit, there is no information about casualties.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy UAVs, part of the city without power

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs late in the evening on October 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

According to him, the city was previously attacked by enemy combat drones.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv and the suburbs were under enemy UAV attack.

The threat from the air remains. Do not leave shelters until the alarm is cleared.

- wrote Syniehubov.

He added that there was no information about casualties yet.

Meanwhile, local media reported that about 15 explosions occurred in Kharkiv. There were power outages in the city.

Recall

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv with KABs and UAVs on the night of October 1, a private house was destroyed, 12 homes, cars, and high-voltage lines were damaged. Pavilions near Barabashova metro station caught fire, and six people were injured.

The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor01.10.25, 05:26 • 25201 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv