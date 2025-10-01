The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor

As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, large-scale destruction has been recorded. The number of injured has risen to six people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

As a result of the hits, a private house was destroyed, and dozens of apartments and cars were damaged. The garage cooperative also suffered significant damage - dozens of garages were destroyed and damaged.

In addition, as a result of the shelling, trade pavilions caught fire over an area of about 500 m², and the glazing of private houses and pharmacies was damaged. Currently, six injured people are known. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries and hospitalized.

Emergency services, medics, and utility services are working at the sites of the strikes, carrying out emergency rescue operations.

Recall

On the night of October 1, a series of explosions were recorded in Kharkiv as a result of guided aerial bomb and missile strikes. Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts were under attack.