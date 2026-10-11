Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in court

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart has asked the court to bar Montia Sabbag, who was involved in his high-profile 2017 sex scandal, from testifying. The woman is being sought as a participant in the legal proceedings between the entertainer and his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to new court documents, Shakes included Sabbag on a list of potential witnesses who could testify about the scandalous video recording and the subsequent legal disputes. However, Hart is convinced that her testimony is irrelevant to the current case.

Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles

The comedian's lawyers claim that the former assistant did not agree on the witness list with his legal team before filing it with the court. Hart himself believes that Sabbag's involvement is intended not to establish the circumstances of the case, but to create a new public scandal and damage his reputation.

Why Kevin Hart is suing his former assistant

The legal dispute began after Miesha Shakes, who worked for the actor from 2017 to 2020, gave an interview to blogger Tasha K in which she discussed Hart's personal life. The comedian accused his former employee of violating an agreement not to disclose confidential information and said that her statements had damaged his reputation.

George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son

Shakes, for her part, insists that the agreement has no legal force because Hart himself allegedly failed to fulfill the obligations stipulated by it. The actor is seeking damages, while his lawyers are arguing that only he, his former assistant, and the blogger who conducted the interview are relevant to the case.

Montia Sabbag's name became widely known in 2017 after an intimate video involving Hart emerged. In 2019, the woman filed a $60 million lawsuit against him, claiming that their intimacy had been filmed without her consent. The actor denied the allegations, and the legal proceedings in Sabbag's lawsuit were later discontinued without establishing the truth of her claims.

The court has not yet determined whether Sabbag will be allowed to testify in the case. The dispute between Hart and his former assistant is ongoing.

The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed