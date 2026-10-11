The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed

In the United States, new circumstances surrounding the death of 87-year-old designer Bob Mackie, who created stage costumes for Cher and other global stars, have emerged. Despite earlier reports of pneumonia, the death certificate lists a traumatic brain injury and subarachnoid hemorrhage, E! News reports, citing Us Weekly, according to UNN.

Details

According to the document, which journalists obtained on October 9, three days before his death, the designer fell at the home of his longtime design director, Joe McFate. As a result of the fall, he suffered a head injury accompanied by hemorrhaging.

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A representative for Mackie clarified that the designer had been staying in a guesthouse on McFate’s property. A medical worker was with him at the time of the fall. In addition, the designer did in fact have pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization.

What else was revealed by the death certificate

According to journalists, Bob Mackie died on September 14 at the age of 87. His body was cremated on September 17, and his ashes were scattered at sea off the coast of San Diego County, California.

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After the designer’s death, his longtime friend and colleague Carol Burnett expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing his unique talent. She noted that Mackie was equally successful in haute couture and in creating stage costumes.

Singer Cher, with whom the designer had collaborated for more than 40 years, also dedicated a farewell message to him. She recalled his love of sequins, jewelry, and drawing, calling Mackie her dear prince.

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