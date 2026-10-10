Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children

Billionaire Elon Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk and his former partner Ashley St. Clair spoke about their relationships with the founder of SpaceX, who has 14 known children. Their confessions were included in the documentary film "Musk" by director Alex Gibney, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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Ashley St. Clair claims that Musk seeks to create a "legion of children before the civil war." The businessman himself has repeatedly urged people to have more children.

The billionaire's first wife, Justine Musk, said that the entrepreneur's entourage allegedly called the mothers of his children "breeders," while she compared the process of having offspring to a conveyor belt.

The ex-wife recalled the beginning of the relationship

At the same time, Justine said that the first years of their marriage were happy. The couple married in 2000 and enjoyed visiting bookstores, reading, and spending time talking together.

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The documentary was released in theaters on October 9. Musk himself declined to participate in its creation and publicly criticized the film.

Earlier, on October 2, Shivon Zilis, who has four children with Musk, reported the unexpected end of their relationship.

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together