Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
09:46 PM • 2700 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
09:37 PM • 3518 views
Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump
08:59 PM • 7978 views
Kachka named the main tasks in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the EU and said what would be a priority
08:20 PM • 14657 views
Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks
07:46 PM • 13314 views
Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement
07:05 PM • 13422 views
Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with PutinPhoto
06:04 PM • 15744 views
Spain and Greece refuse to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine whose service life is nearing its end - media
05:40 PM • 14470 views
The Baltic countries insist on banning the transit of Russian grain through the EU — journalist
October 9, 02:20 PM • 25240 views
Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and balloons; more than 370 flights have been delayed at airportsVideo
October 9, 01:40 PM • 25674 views
Russia has equipped the "Shaheds" it uses to attack Kyiv with new 32-element antennas — what challenges this creates for UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news
The last original mural will be preserved on the Berlin WallPhotoOctober 9, 12:23 PM • 25879 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 27564 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideoOctober 9, 02:03 PM • 15380 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 19974 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 18756 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 18788 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 20006 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 27595 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 42281 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 73904 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children10:05 PM • 234 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 years09:06 PM • 1898 views
The biggest winery robbery – 30,000 bottles of wine stolen in ItalyOctober 9, 03:45 PM • 11879 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyerOctober 9, 03:10 PM • 12128 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideoOctober 9, 02:03 PM • 15408 views
Actual
Heating
Truth Social
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Justine Musk and Ashley St. Clair revealed details of their relationships with the billionaire in a new documentary. Musk declined to participate.

Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children

Billionaire Elon Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk and his former partner Ashley St. Clair spoke about their relationships with the founder of SpaceX, who has 14 known children. Their confessions were included in the documentary film "Musk" by director Alex Gibney, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ashley St. Clair claims that Musk seeks to create a "legion of children before the civil war." The businessman himself has repeatedly urged people to have more children.

The billionaire's first wife, Justine Musk, said that the entrepreneur's entourage allegedly called the mothers of his children "breeders," while she compared the process of having offspring to a conveyor belt.

The ex-wife recalled the beginning of the relationship

At the same time, Justine said that the first years of their marriage were happy. The couple married in 2000 and enjoyed visiting bookstores, reading, and spending time talking together.

Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementia03.10.26, 04:06 • 48748 views

The documentary was released in theaters on October 9. Musk himself declined to participate in its creation and publicly criticized the film.

Earlier, on October 2, Shivon Zilis, who has four children with Musk, reported the unexpected end of their relationship.

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together03.10.26, 01:05 • 33553 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldUNN Lite
SpaceX
Elon Musk