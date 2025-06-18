$41.530.08
48.070.37
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 48 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 19130 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 62568 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 195021 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 207441 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 194281 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 225734 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 191620 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171648 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136905 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Keith Kellogg plans a meeting with Lukashenko in Belarus - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 608 views

Keith Kellogg may become the first American top official to meet with Lukashenko in recent years. This visit is seen as a step to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Keith Kellogg plans a meeting with Lukashenko in Belarus - Reuters

The Special Representative of the President of the United States of America for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, plans to visit Belarus in the near future and meet with dictator Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the publication, Kellogg may become the first American top official to meet with Lukashenko in recent years. At the same time, two Reuters sources said that Kellogg in private conversations assessed this trip as a step aimed at helping to find a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation.

So far, there have been no official comments on Kellogg's likely visit to Minsk. The publication does not rule out that the visit may be canceled, as it concerns its organization, which requires coordination of sensitive details.

The previous visit of a top US official to Belarus took place in 2020: it was a visit by Mike Pompeo, the then US Secretary of State. The visit took place against the background of tension between Moscow and Minsk.

However, after the results of the 2020 presidential election were falsified by the Lukashenko regime, followed by mass protests and their brutal suppression, Washington curtailed contacts with Minsk.

In 2022, the United States suspended the operation of its embassy in Belarus when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the Lukashenko regime, de facto, supported it.

Let us remind you

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said what is needed to establish peace and end the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

