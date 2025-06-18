Keith Kellogg plans a meeting with Lukashenko in Belarus - Reuters

The Special Representative of the President of the United States of America for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, plans to visit Belarus in the near future and meet with dictator Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to the publication, Kellogg may become the first American top official to meet with Lukashenko in recent years. At the same time, two Reuters sources said that Kellogg in private conversations assessed this trip as a step aimed at helping to find a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation.

So far, there have been no official comments on Kellogg's likely visit to Minsk. The publication does not rule out that the visit may be canceled, as it concerns its organization, which requires coordination of sensitive details.

The previous visit of a top US official to Belarus took place in 2020: it was a visit by Mike Pompeo, the then US Secretary of State. The visit took place against the background of tension between Moscow and Minsk.

However, after the results of the 2020 presidential election were falsified by the Lukashenko regime, followed by mass protests and their brutal suppression, Washington curtailed contacts with Minsk.

In 2022, the United States suspended the operation of its embassy in Belarus when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the Lukashenko regime, de facto, supported it.

