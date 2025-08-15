KCSA announced when the overpass near "Darnytsia" metro station will be opened

$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18076 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 30729 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24414 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40352 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28805 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66145 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99387 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57487 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198532 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 40358 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 12045 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 69458 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 26183 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 9078 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 30681 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 27416 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40315 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 70652 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198519 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 78798 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 162720 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 111535 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 128188 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 176734 views
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV
Financial Times
Truth Social

KCSA announced when the overpass near "Darnytsia" metro station will be opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The large-scale reconstruction of the Darnytskyi overpass in Kyiv is nearing completion. The reopening of traffic is planned for late November.

KCSA announced when the overpass near "Darnytsia" metro station will be opened

In Kyiv, the large-scale reconstruction of the overpass near the "Darnytsia" metro station is nearing completion. Specialists have already completed one of the key stages – they installed span structure beams over the metro section without stopping subway traffic. This was reported by the Official Portal of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

According to KP "Kyivavtodor", work has now begun on installing beams over Brovarsky Avenue, after which builders will proceed to arrange the bridge deck.

In parallel, the installation of retaining walls, external lighting supports, and reinforced concrete stairs from Andriy Malyshko Street is underway. On the sidewalks from Budivelnykiv Street, preparations for laying figured paving elements have already begun.

All stages are performed without restricting the movement of both the metro and vehicles. The completion of works and the resumption of traffic on the overpass are planned for the end of November. The object, built in 1963, is undergoing its first major renovation in over half a century of operation.

"Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkiv Highway for UAH 1.4 billion14.08.25, 16:35 • 4542 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyivAuto
Brovary Raion
Darnytskyi District
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
