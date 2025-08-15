KCSA announced when the overpass near "Darnytsia" metro station will be opened

In Kyiv, the large-scale reconstruction of the overpass near the "Darnytsia" metro station is nearing completion. Specialists have already completed one of the key stages – they installed span structure beams over the metro section without stopping subway traffic. This was reported by the Official Portal of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

According to KP "Kyivavtodor", work has now begun on installing beams over Brovarsky Avenue, after which builders will proceed to arrange the bridge deck.

In parallel, the installation of retaining walls, external lighting supports, and reinforced concrete stairs from Andriy Malyshko Street is underway. On the sidewalks from Budivelnykiv Street, preparations for laying figured paving elements have already begun.

All stages are performed without restricting the movement of both the metro and vehicles. The completion of works and the resumption of traffic on the overpass are planned for the end of November. The object, built in 1963, is undergoing its first major renovation in over half a century of operation.

