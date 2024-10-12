Kazakhstan Stock Exchange breaks off relations with Moscow Exchange
Kyiv • UNN
KASE terminated its relationship with MOEX, which was subject to US sanctions. Moscow Exchange withdrew from KASE's shareholding, selling its 13.1% stake to two new participants.
The Moscow Exchange (MOEX), which has been subject to US sanctions, withdrew from the shareholders of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Friday. This was reported by Forbes Kazakhsta, according to UNN.
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange announces the termination of relations with MOEX, which were based on the strategic cooperation agreement signed by the exchanges on October 10, 2018, and related agreements,
It is noted that earlier the share of MOEX in the share capital of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange was 13.1%.
After the Moscow Exchange disappeared from the KASE shareholder register on October 11, two new shareholders appeared on the shareholder list: TETIS Capital LLC (8.5%) and Balance Asset Management LLC (4.6%). According to the newspaper, the Moscow Exchange independently selected the companies to which it transferred its stake.
It also became known that on September 30, Vladimir Krekoten, a representative of MOEX, resigned from the KASE board of directors.
Recall
Kazakh President Tokayev said that Russia is “invincible in the military sense.” He supported China and Brazil's peace plan for Ukraine and called for all peace initiatives to be considered to end the fighting.