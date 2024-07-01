Kanye West is sued for harassment of employees and non-payment of wages
Kyiv • UNN
A team of programmers sued Kanye West for harassment, unpaid overtime, and delayed wages after developing an app for his streaming service.
A team of programmers has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West's former employer because he did not pay extra for overtime and called them "slaves." This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to the lawsuit, UNN reports.
Details
The team consisted of eight people from different countries, including minors. In April 2024, West and the artist's manager Milo Yiannopoulos hired them to develop an application for the YZYVSN streaming service, where the musician planned to upload his Vultures and Vultures 2 albums.
According to the plaintiffs, they were harassed because of their age, race, gender, sexual orientation, and ethnicity. In addition, they were called "slaves" and one of their Discord channels where they interacted was called "new slaves".
After completing the app, West told team members that they would be paid for their work, including overtime, but the promised amount was never received, the lawsuit says.
AddendumAddendum
According to TMZ, they promised to pay $120,000 for the development. Later, West demanded that employees sign non-disclosure agreements, threatening to fire them without pay, and forced underage team members to sign contracts under which they were considered "volunteers.