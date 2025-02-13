Kamikaze drones with AI: Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Kamikaze drones with AI: Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36961 views

Germany has announced the delivery of 6,000 modern AI-powered HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. The drones have a flight range of 100 km, can independently find targets and counter enemy electronic warfare.

Germany has announced the supply of six thousand modern HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. This is reported by Bild with reference to the manufacturer Helsing, which specializes in military technology, according to UNN.

 It is noted that these drones are equipped with artificial intelligence and are capable of hitting Russian artillery, armored vehicles and command posts.

The HX-2 is a kamikaze drone with a range of up to 100 kilometers and a top speed of 220 km/h. It can not only counter Russian electronic warfare systems, but also find targets on its own, even in difficult weather conditions. In addition, the drone is capable of performing the final stage of the attack without operator intervention

- the message says. 

According to the report, the supply is estimated at several hundred million euros, which should be allocated from the 3-billion-euro aid package to Ukraine.

To fulfill the contract, Helsing has launched a new plant in Germany that will produce 1,000 drones per month.

Modern technologies can compensate for the enemy's numerical superiority. NATO must draw the right conclusions from this

- CEO Gundbert Scherf said. 

Germany will give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
natoNATO
iris-tIRIS-T
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

