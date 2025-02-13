Kamikaze drones with AI: Germany announces new military aid to Ukraine

Germany has announced the supply of six thousand modern HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. This is reported by Bild with reference to the manufacturer Helsing, which specializes in military technology, according to UNN.

It is noted that these drones are equipped with artificial intelligence and are capable of hitting Russian artillery, armored vehicles and command posts.

The HX-2 is a kamikaze drone with a range of up to 100 kilometers and a top speed of 220 km/h. It can not only counter Russian electronic warfare systems, but also find targets on its own, even in difficult weather conditions. In addition, the drone is capable of performing the final stage of the attack without operator intervention - the message says.

According to the report, the supply is estimated at several hundred million euros, which should be allocated from the 3-billion-euro aid package to Ukraine.

To fulfill the contract, Helsing has launched a new plant in Germany that will produce 1,000 drones per month.

Modern technologies can compensate for the enemy's numerical superiority. NATO must draw the right conclusions from this - CEO Gundbert Scherf said.

Germany will give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T.