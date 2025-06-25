Kallas: Ukraine is the main priority for the European Union

$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusives
Facebook

Kyiv • UNN

Kaja Kallas stated that Ukraine is the main priority for Europe. She emphasized the importance of helping Kyiv and increasing pressure on Russia to achieve peace.

For Europe, Ukraine remains the main priority. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in an interview with DW in The Hague, where the NATO summit is taking place, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, for Europe, Ukraine is the main priority, and therefore "we are committed to helping Ukraine."

We intend to put more pressure on Russia so that they also want peace

- said the head of European diplomacy.

She stressed that the only way to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine is to help Kyiv defend itself, as well as to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

Kallas reminded that the European Union summit will take place on June 26-27, at which the leaders of states and governments of the EU countries plan to approve a document with a strong message about Ukraine's progress on the path to joining the EU.

"We must move along the path of expansion, because this is hope for the Ukrainian people. We must show that Europe is their family," the High Representative of the European Union pointed out.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called for strengthening sanctions against Russia and accelerating Ukraine's integration into the European Union at the EU Council meeting in Brussels. He emphasized the relationship between security in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the need for economic pressure on the Kremlin.

It is now important for the European Union to be able to demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises: Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in the EU16.06.25, 16:57 • 2716 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Kaya Kallas
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
