It is now important for the European Union to be able to demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises: Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for negotiations on EU membership, so it is important that the European Union demonstrates the ability to fulfill its promises.

It is now important for the European Union to be able to demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises: Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in the EU

Ukraine has done everything necessary in the context of negotiations on EU membership. Now it is important that the European Union can demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

We count on Austria's support in pan-European issues. The European Union is important for both our countries. Ukraine has done everything necessary in the context of membership negotiations. It is now important that the European Union can demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine would be grateful to Austria for its support in the issue of approving clusters and progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Baltic states issued a statement in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO07.06.25, 09:58 • 4144 views

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he seeks to make every effort to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Van der Bellen
Austria
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Viktor Orban
