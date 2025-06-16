It is now important for the European Union to be able to demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises: Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in the EU

Ukraine has done everything necessary in the context of negotiations on EU membership. Now it is important that the European Union can demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, reports UNN.

We count on Austria's support in pan-European issues. The European Union is important for both our countries. Ukraine has done everything necessary in the context of membership negotiations. It is now important that the European Union can demonstrate its ability to deliver on its promises. - Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine would be grateful to Austria for its support in the issue of approving clusters and progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he seeks to make every effort to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests.