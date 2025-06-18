$41.530.01
Kallas: If the EU does not increase aid to Ukraine, Europeans will have to learn Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that if Europe does not strengthen its aid to Ukraine, Europeans will have to learn Russian. She emphasized that Ukraine is Europe's shield, and support is necessary for the security of both Ukraine and the EU itself.

Kallas: If the EU does not increase aid to Ukraine, Europeans will have to learn Russian

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, warned that if the EU does not increase aid to Ukraine, it is time for Europeans to start learning Russian. This was reported by **UNN** citing The Guardian.

Details

The EU's chief diplomat stressed that aid to Ukraine remains critically important both for the security of the EU itself and for deterring Russian aggression. According to her, Ukraine is Europe's shield today, and it is the strength of a united front that can stop the Kremlin.

At the same time, she acknowledged that the current support is insufficient: Europe must intensify its efforts both for the benefit of Kyiv and to guarantee its own security.

EU is facing a tough battle to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - FT11.06.25, 12:53 • 67345 views

We must do more for Ukraine, for our own security as well. To quote my friend, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: if we don't help Ukraine anymore, we should all start learning Russian. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield today, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table when Russia is finally ready to negotiate.

Kallas said.

Australia imposes sanctions on part of Russia's shadow fleet18.06.25, 16:07 • 834 views

She paid special attention to the new, 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently being considered in the EU. According to her, each new restriction further weakens Moscow's ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

Canada announces large-scale sanctions against Russia: details17.06.25, 23:53 • 3148 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
