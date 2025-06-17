Canada announces large-scale sanctions against Russia: details

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced "one of the most important sanctions announcements" against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the department.

Details

The sanctions announced by Canada concern 77 individuals and 39 legal entities that contribute to Russian aggression, almost 1,000 new commodity items, as well as 201 vessels of the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

This is one of Canada's most important sanctions announcements since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, covering the largest package of sanctions related to shipping and trade in history - the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It is noted that Canada also prohibits the export to Russia of goods related to the production of chemical and biological weapons, industrial goods and dual-use technologies, and also restricts the import of Russian coal and metals.

In addition, three financial institutions that help the Kremlin circumvent restrictions on the Russian banking system and 17 individuals involved in the development of the quantum sector in Russia have been added to the sanctions list.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on 29 individuals and 6 legal entities who have benefited from the war, including some of Russia's wealthiest industrialists, senior government officials, and individuals involved in the confiscation and redistribution of foreign companies' property and assets in Russia, as punishment for their criticism of unjustified aggression - the Canadian diplomatic agency said.

The list of individuals subject to sanctions also includes 45 individuals identified by the Anti-Corruption Foundation. It includes public and private individuals who provide direct and indirect support to Russia's military-industrial complex and disinformation efforts to ensure its illegal aggression against Ukraine.

The new sanctions target senior officials, family members and close associates of President Putin, oligarchs and scientists involved in military operations, as well as foreign nationals and others who have long benefited from the Russian regime - the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

In total, since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 3,300 individuals and legal entities involved in violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

