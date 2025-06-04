KAB strikes on a village in Zaporizhzhia: according to updated information, two people were injured

As a result of the KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured, not three, as previously reported. The blast wave and debris damaged the car in which people were staying, and the houses located nearby. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

According to updated information, two people who were in their own car at the time of the enemy strike were injured. The blast wave and debris damaged both the car and the houses located nearby - Fedorov said.

Addition

Earlier, Fedorov reported that as a result of the KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were preliminarily injured.

Reminder

The number of dead people as a result of the Russian attack on Sumy on June 3 increased to five.