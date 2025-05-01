Julia Davis appointed as the new US Ambassador to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Julia Davis, the US Ambassador to Cyprus, will head the diplomatic mission in Ukraine. The State Department emphasized her 30 years of experience in international diplomacy.
The US has decided on the candidacy for ambassador to Ukraine. Julia Davis has been appointed to this position. This was announced by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.
... Julia Davis will head the diplomatic mission in Ukraine at this critical moment as we move closer to a peace agreement...
The State Department stressed that Julia Davis has experience in international diplomacy and has held key positions for the past 30 years.
Currently, Julia Davis is the United States Ambassador to Cyprus.
