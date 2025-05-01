Julia Davis appointed as the new US Ambassador to Ukraine

The US has decided on the candidacy for ambassador to Ukraine. Julia Davis has been appointed to this position. This was announced by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.

... Julia Davis will head the diplomatic mission in Ukraine at this critical moment as we move closer to a peace agreement... - Bruce said and added that the decision was made by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The State Department stressed that Julia Davis has experience in international diplomacy and has held key positions for the past 30 years.

Currently, Julia Davis is the United States Ambassador to Cyprus.

