Judge rejected Shabunin's defense motion to postpone the hearing to another day

Judge Svitlana Hrechana rejected the motion of Vitaliy Shabunin's defense, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to postpone the consideration of the pre-trial detention measure to another day, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

During the session, Shabunin's defense moved to postpone the consideration of the pre-trial detention measure to another day and time due to another lawyer being in the hospital. The prosecutor moved to deny the motion because Shabunin already had a defender in the courtroom. Judge Hrechana denied the motions to postpone the session for selecting the pre-trial detention measure.

In addition, prosecutors filed a motion to change the pre-trial detention measure for Shabunin. It was reported that the prosecution asked to put an electronic bracelet on Shabunin, but during the session, they filed a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of a personal obligation for 2 months; not to leave the settlement where his unit is located in the Kharkiv region; to surrender his foreign passport; to refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case of evading military service.

Before this, the defense requested the recusal of Judge Svitlana Hrechana due to possible bias. However, the motion was rejected.

Recall

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts of him receiving monthly monetary support in the amount of over 50 thousand hryvnias were documented, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin became Serhiy Rokun, who suddenly left NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit.