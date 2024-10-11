Journalist Victoria Roshchina, killed in Russian captivity, to be commemorated on Maidan in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
On October 11, at 19:00, a rally in memory of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be held on Independence Square. Media professionals, human rights defenders, civic activists and all concerned are invited.
Today, a rally in memory of journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in Russian captivity, will be held in Kyiv. This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to the MP, the action will take place on October 11 at 19:00 on Independence Square near the space with flags in honor of those killed during Russia's war against Ukraine.
Media professionals, human rights activists, civic activists, and all those who care are invited.
The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists11.10.24, 14:34 • 14924 views
Recall
The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future .