Johnson hinted at the possible resignation of Zelenskyy for the sake of peace
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the President of Ukraine may have to resign to achieve peace. He also expressed disappointment with Zelenskyy's behavior during the meeting with Trump.
Details
In particular, Johnson noted that this is necessary in order to bring peace to his country.
Something has to change. Either he needs to come to his senses and return to the negotiating table with gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to this
He also expressed disappointment with Zelenskyy's behavior during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
"President Trump is trying to bring these two sides to a point of peace. What President Zelenskyy did at the White House actually gave us a signal that he is not yet ready for this, and I think the fact that he acted the way he did was a great disappointment," Johnson summarized.
Reminder
In February, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that there is no "appetite" for another bill to finance Ukraine.
