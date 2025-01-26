Johnson invited Trump to address Congress on March 4

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson officially invited U.S. President Donald Trump to address Congress on Tuesday, March 4, reports UNN with reference to ABC.

“Your administration and the 119th Congress, working together, have a chance to make these next four years among the most significant in our nation's history,” the Speaker wrote. “I look forward to hearing from you.

