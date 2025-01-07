ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right party, dies in France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21918 views

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen has died at the age of 96. The five-time French presidential candidate was known for his scandalous statements about the Holocaust and racial discrimination.

The famous French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen died on Tuesday, January 7. The founder of the far-right National Rally party and former French presidential candidate passed away at the age of 96. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro and The Guardian. 

Details 

Jean-Marie Le Pen had been in the hospital for several weeks and died at noon on Tuesday "surrounded by his loved ones," his family said in a statement.   He made his last public appearance in 2018 on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Le Pen has run for president five times and impressed France in 2002 when she knocked out Socialist candidate Lionel Jospin in the first round of voting and faced Jacques Chirac in the second round of voting at the Elysee Palace. However, Chirac won with a convincing margin of over 82% of the vote.

Last year, Le Pen and his daughter Marine Le Pen were charged with misappropriating money from the European Parliament using fictitious jobs. Jean-Marie Le Pen was excused from attending the court for health reasons.

Le Pen has repeatedly sparked controversy and lawsuits over his views on the Holocaust, which he has called "a mere detail" in the history of World War II. 

Le Pen has been convicted and fined several times for denying crimes against humanity. In 2014, he suggested that the deadly Ebola virus could be a solution to the global population explosion.

Two years later, he was convicted of "provoking hatred and ethnic discrimination" for saying at a public meeting three years earlier that Roma in the city "cause rashes" and stink.

Former French President Hollande speaks on Macron's future

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
