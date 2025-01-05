Former French President Hollande speaks on Macron's future

Former President Francois Hollande said that Emmanuel Macron, as a re-elected president, should finish his term.

He said this in an interview with Ouest-France, UNN reports.

Former French President Francois Hollande expressed his disagreement with Emmanuel Macron's resignation in an interview with Ouest-France.

Hollande expressed his position on Macron's resignation and dissolution of the government, and shared his thoughts on the future of the Bayeux government and the left-wing forces in France.

Francois Hollande does not believe that the dissolution of the parliament in six months will lead to the creation of a new Assembly, different from the current one, divided into three blocs and without a majority.

The former French president is convinced that the time has come for peaceful parliamentary democracy.

He also suggests that the government led by François Bayrou could last until 2027, but only if concessions are made to other political forces.

He also recalled the events of the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack, emphasizing the importance of protecting freedom of speech, secularism and republican values. Francois Hollande, a former leader of the Socialist Party, was President of France in 2012-2017.

France confirms its strike on Islamic State targets in Syria