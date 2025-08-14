JD Vance: Washington will not impose a peace deal with Russia on Ukraine - NBC News

US Vice President J.D. Vance assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies that Washington will not impose a peace agreement with Russia on Ukraine. This was reported by NBC News, citing two German government officials who participated in Vance's conversation with Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

According to the publication's sources, US President Donald Trump, Vance, and other administration members who participated in the conversation showed great interest in what Ukraine and European allies consider key points of diplomatic negotiations.

"The US will not negotiate with Russia on resolving the war in Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe," the publication's sources quoted Vance as saying.

According to The Times, the US and Russia are discussing a model for ending the war in Ukraine that resembles Israeli control over the West Bank. The idea involves economic and military control of the occupied territories by Russia without formally eliminating Ukrainian sovereignty.

It was also reported that the United States allowed all financial transactions prohibited under anti-Russian sanctions until August 20, as they are necessary for the summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

