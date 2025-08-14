$41.430.02
JD Vance: Washington will not impose a peace deal with Russia on Ukraine - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

US Vice President JD Vance assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would not impose a peace deal with Russia on Ukraine. The US will not negotiate with Russia on resolving the war in Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe.

JD Vance: Washington will not impose a peace deal with Russia on Ukraine - NBC News

US Vice President J.D. Vance assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies that Washington will not impose a peace agreement with Russia on Ukraine. This was reported by NBC News, citing two German government officials who participated in Vance's conversation with Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, US President Donald Trump, Vance, and other administration members who participated in the conversation showed great interest in what Ukraine and European allies consider key points of diplomatic negotiations.

"The US will not negotiate with Russia on resolving the war in Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe," the publication's sources quoted Vance as saying.

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"13.08.25, 04:00 • 4034 views

Recall

According to The Times, the US and Russia are discussing a model for ending the war in Ukraine that resembles Israeli control over the West Bank. The idea involves economic and military control of the occupied territories by Russia without formally eliminating Ukrainian sovereignty.

It was also reported that the United States allowed all financial transactions prohibited under anti-Russian sanctions until August 20, as they are necessary for the summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - Tusk13.08.25, 21:54 • 3378 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine