J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg were present: Zelenskyy and the Presidential Office revealed details of the "coalition of the willing" meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

President Zelenskyy announced the coordination of further steps and close cooperation with partners. He called for financing drone production and joining the PURL tool for purchasing American weapons.

J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg were present: Zelenskyy and the Presidential Office revealed details of the "coalition of the willing" meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the sixth meeting of the "coalition of the willing," announced that the next steps had been agreed upon, and it was also agreed to continue working in close contact between Ukraine, all of Europe, and the United States. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The sixth meeting of the "coalition of the willing." Together with partners, we supported the efforts of US President Donald Trump for an end to the war, a cessation of killings, and the achievement of a just and lasting peace. I am grateful to our partners for their common position: the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine, and negotiations can only yield results when they take place under a ceasefire 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized, urged partners to finance Ukrainian drone production to increase our country's ability to defend itself, and to join the new NATO PURL instrument for purchasing American weapons.

Within the meeting, the next steps were agreed upon, and it was decided to continue working in close contact between Ukraine, all of Europe, and the USA. I thank everyone who is making efforts for a just end to this war 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let's add

As reported by the Presidential Office, the participants of the "coalition of the willing" meeting are also convinced that negotiations can only yield results when they take place under a ceasefire. The leaders agreed: if Russia does not agree to this step during the meeting in Alaska, sanctions against the Russian military economy will be strengthened.

In addition, the participants emphasized that international borders cannot be changed by force and Ukraine, along with other European countries, must have reliable security guarantees. The coalition of the willing assured that it is ready to play an active role in their provision, including the deployment of guarantee forces from individual countries.

The leaders emphasized that there can be no restrictions on defense cooperation between Ukraine and other countries, and no Russian veto right regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

The meeting participants agreed on the next steps and decided to continue working in close contact between Ukraine, all of Europe, and the United States.

What else is known

According to the Presidential Office, the sixth meeting of the coalition of the willing, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, was attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance and the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Also participating were: President of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Romania Nicușor Dan, Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yılmaz, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that for any ceasefire to be "lasting," security guarantees are needed, which is why the "coalition of the willing" was formed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

