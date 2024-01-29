Japan's SLIM lunar probe starts working after power is restored

The Japanese lunar probe SLIM, which lost power during the lunar landing on January 19, has started working again. This was reported by the Japanese space agency JAXA, UNN reports.

The connection with the SLIM module was successfully restored, and work resumed! - JAXA reported on the X network.

The Japanese Space Agency reports that after switching on SLIM, experts began studying the lunar surface with a camera spectroscope.

JAXA attached a photo of the moon rock next to SLIM to the entry in X.

Recall

The SLIM probe landed on the Moon on January 19. During the landing, its solar panels were turned away from the sun. After three hours of operation, when the probe had only 12% of its charge left, experts turned it offto be able to turn it back on when the sun's rays hit the panels.

Japanese scientists assumed that SLIM had overturned during landing, immediately after the moon and receiving malfunction signals. A few days later, they published confirmation: a picture of the modulethat had tilted 90 degrees from its vertical position on a slope.

The image was captured by a small baseball-sized Sora-Q robot that was ejected from the module before landing, according to the mission program.

