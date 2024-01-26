ukenru
NASA completes Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars after rotor blades are damaged

NASA completes Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars after rotor blades are damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41764 views

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars has ended after 72 flights and nearly 1000 Martian days, far exceeding the original goal of five flights and 30 days. The mission ended due to damage to one or more rotor blades.

The historic mission of the first aircraft on Mars is coming to an end after three years. The results have far exceeded expectations - the Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made dozens more flights than planned. According to scientists cited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the vehicle has paved the way for future safe exploration of planets in our solar system, UNN reports .

Details

The Ingenuity Martian helicopter has completed its historic mission on the Red Planet, having made 72 flights, which is significantly more than the five test flights planned at the beginning of the mission in 30 days. It was also found that Ingenuity was able to fly 14 times further than planned.

The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first airplane on another planet, is over

- said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

He also noted that "this amazing helicopter flew higher and farther" than space explorers had ever imagined; according to Nelson, Ingenuity "helped NASA do what we do best - make the impossible possible.

With missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future missions in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration of Mars and beyond."

 ," he added.

"Almost reached orbit": Musk gives details of failed Starship rocket launch18.01.24, 14:51 • 33417 views

Historical achievement

After the successful completion of five expected flights, Ingenuity ceased its experimental role and became the aerial reconnaissance vehicle for the Perseverance rover. The helicopter flew over areas of scientific interest to take photographs and help the mission team identify Perseverance's next targets for detailed analysis.

During the long mission, which lasted almost 1000 Martian days, 33 times longer than originally planned, Ingenuity was able to independently select landing sites on treacherous terrain, dealt with a malfunctioning sensor, cleared itself after dust storms, operated from 48 different airfields, made three emergency landings, and survived the cold Martian winter.

The rover and helicopter have spent the last few years together exploring Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta on Mars. Scientists hope that the samples taken by the Perseverance rover, which will be returned to Earth during subsequent missions, will help determine whether life exists on the Red Planet.

According to the space agency's conclusion, the aircraft has suffered damage to one or more propeller blades and can no longer fly.

Saturn's satellite has strange 'magic islands': they may turn out to be porous icebergs18.01.24, 02:00 • 34284 views

Last flight

The last flight of the helicopter took place on January 18, according to the plan to determine the location of the vehicle after performing an emergency landing during the previous flight. The data shows that, as planned, Ingenuity reached a maximum altitude of 12 meters and hovered for 4.5 seconds before starting to descend at a rate of 1 meter per second. At about 1 meter above the surface, Ingenuity lost contact with the rover, which serves as a communication relay for the helicopter. The next day, the connection was restored, and the researchers received images that revealed damage to the rotor blade. The cause of the communication breakdown and the helicopter's orientation during the landing are still under investigation. Currently, the helicopter remains in an upright position and is in contact with ground controllers.

Recall

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has released photos taken by the SORA-Q lunar rover on the Moon, the first such achievement for Japan.

Astronomers are puzzled by the oldest black hole ever seen in the Universe25.01.24, 02:00 • 35296 views

