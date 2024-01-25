Astronomers are puzzled by the oldest black hole ever seen in the Universe

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104452 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114211 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144685 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140937 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178025 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38125 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41552 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52098 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72504 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38964 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104452 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72504 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107661 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123661 views
Actual
Astronomers are puzzled by the oldest black hole ever seen in the Universe

Astronomers are puzzled by the oldest black hole ever seen in the Universe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35297 views

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have discovered an ancient black hole at the center of the galaxy GN-z11, located about 13.4 billion light-years away. The observed size of the black hole is puzzling because it is too large for its age, suggesting that early black holes may be growing faster than is thought.

There is an incredibly ancient black hole that is challenging astronomers to explain how it could have existed just 400 million years after the Big Bang, writes UNN citing Phys.org. 

Details

This is the heart of a galaxy called GN-z11. Astronomers using JWST have seen evidence that it is engulfing this galaxy, which is one way a black hole can grow.

According to JWST observations, GN-z11 is about 13.4 billion light-years away and about 100 times smaller than the Milky Way galaxy. However, it has a very bright nucleus, which tells us that it has a black hole at its heart.

A team of astronomers led by University of Cambridge professor Roberto Maiolino used observations of JWST to study the movement of material in the galaxy. Their study is published in the journal Nature. The discovery of such a black hole early in cosmic history is a giant leap forward, he said. "It's very early in the universe to observe such a huge black hole, so we need to look at other ways of forming them," Maiolino said. - Very early galaxies were extremely rich in gas, so they were a kind of buffer for black holes.

JWST observations show this black hole at a time when the universe was not even a billion years old, and it would take almost a billion years to accumulate that much mass. So, something doesn't add up, and perhaps early black holes grew faster than astronomers assume.

Perhaps there's another way a black hole can grow so fast. The clue lies in its enormous appetite. Very early galaxies like this one contain plenty of material for star formation. However, this also provides food for black holes. As it turns out, the black hole GN-z11 devours matter much faster than other black holes in its galaxies in more modern times. This is good for black hole growth, but not so good if the galaxy wants to create more stars.

Since stars are what galaxies produce, being devoured by a black hole can actually "kill" a galaxy. The bad news (at least for the black hole) is that its appetite will lead to its demise as it runs out of material to devour.

It is stated that future observations using JWST (and future telescopes) should reveal evidence for the existence of black hole "seeds". Studying the "seeds" of black holes should give Maiolino and other astronomers more clues to unraveling the story of how these objects formed shortly after the Big Bang.

11.10.2023, 22:19 • 745960 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Technologies

Contact us about advertising