"Almost reached orbit": Musk gives details of failed Starship rocket launch

"Almost reached orbit": Musk gives details of failed Starship rocket launch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33414 views

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, claims that the Starship rocket that exploded during a test flight had almost reached orbit. He explains that the explosion was caused by the release of liquid oxygen, which would not have happened if the ship was carrying a payload.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk assures that his rocket Starship, which exploded during the last test flight, has almost reached orbit. Musk said this in a recent company update, which was published by Company X, UNN reports.

Details

So, Flight 2 has actually almost reached orbit

- said the founder of SpaceX

Musk assures us that the spacecraft was intact and that if it had been a normal, working flight, it would probably have ended successfully.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches secret X-37B space plane for U.S. Space Force after delays29.12.23, 14:24 • 62277 views

According to him, the explosion was caused by the release of liquid oxygen, which was left to escape only because Starship was not carrying satellites that day.

Normally we wouldn't have this liquid oxygen if we had a payload. So ironically, if it had a payload, it would have reached orbit

- Elon Musk is convinced. 

Addendum

According to Musk, the flight on November 18 went much smoother, which made him optimistic about future missions.

I think we have a really good chance of reaching orbit with Flight 3

- said the CEO of SpaceX.

It is noted that SpaceX plans to launch Flight 3 next month, provided that the US Federal Aviation Administration issues a license in time. An investigation is currently underway into what happened on Flight 2.

Recall

On November 18, Elon Musk's American company SpaceX launched the comic Starship using the largest Super Heavy rocket in history.

The launch failed again. The signal from Straship disappeared after about 15 minutes of flight. It probably exploded. The ship has a self-destruct system after a scheduled engine shutdown.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

