Japan's ruling party may lose its majority in parliament for the first time since 2009
Japan's LDP and Komeito Party may lose their absolute majority in the House of Representatives in early elections. Some 1,300 candidates from various parties are running for 465 seats.
The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and its coalition partner Komeito in early elections may have lost their absolute majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 2009. Writes UNN citing Deutsche Welle.
In Japan's early parliamentary elections, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and its coalition partner Komeito may have failed to garner enough votes to win an absolute majority in the House of Representatives.
Shigeru Ishiba announced the election shortly after his appointment as prime minister in September, when he won the LDP leadership contest.
Some 1,300 candidates are running for the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament. The first results are expected in the evening of October 27 and the final results will be announced in the morning of October 28.
The LDP and Komeito are opposed by opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) of Japan, the Innovation Party of Japan, the Communist Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People. As NHK recalls, the opposition parties could not agree to nominate unified candidates against the LDP and Komeito, so each party fielded its own candidates.
