Japan urged leaders of 120 countries to consider the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Thousands of people in Hiroshima honored the memory of the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing. The city's mayor urged world leaders to visit Hiroshima and consider the lessons of the tragedy, warning of the consequences of military buildup.

Japan urged leaders of 120 countries to consider the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

At a solemn ceremony in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on the anniversary of the atomic bombing at the end of World War II, thousands of people bowed their heads, and the city's mayor warned world leaders about the nuclear warheads that still exist.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Exactly 80 years after the atomic bomb was first used in war, thousands of people bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Wednesday, August 6.

The annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima was attended by representatives of a record 120 countries and territories, including the nuclear superpower USA and Israel - the latter neither confirms nor denies the presence of nuclear weapons.

The mayor of Hiroshima warned world leaders about the nuclear warheads that still exist

- writes Reuters.

Reference

The western Japanese city of Hiroshima was destroyed on August 6, 1945. At that time, US military forces dropped a uranium bomb called "Little Boy."

About 78,000 people died as a result of this attack

- it is noted in the Reuters material.

Speech by the representative of Hiroshima

City Mayor Kazumi Matsui called on leaders to learn the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He warned about the consequences of the global trend towards military build-up.

Among world political leaders, there is a growing belief that the possession of nuclear weapons is inevitable for the protection of their own countries

– he said,

The Japanese official also noted that Russia itself, as well as the United States, possess 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

This situation not only nullifies the lessons that the international community has learned from the tragic history of the past, but also seriously undermines the framework that was created to build peace. To all world leaders: please visit Hiroshima and see with your own eyes the reality of the atomic bombing

- Kazumi Matsui warned.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine, former White House chief Joe Biden did not stop it, and now, despite efforts, this war "is becoming the war of US President Donald Trump," believes CNN international security observer Nick Payton Walsh.

The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is a result of "anti-Russian policy of NATO countries," wrote former president of the aggressor country Dmitry Medvedev.

US President Donald Trump criticized the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, who hinted at the supply of nuclear weapons to Iran.

Trump also stated that he ordered two nuclear submarines to be placed closer to Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

