Japan urged leaders of 120 countries to consider the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

At a solemn ceremony in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on the anniversary of the atomic bombing at the end of World War II, thousands of people bowed their heads, and the city's mayor warned world leaders about the nuclear warheads that still exist.

Exactly 80 years after the atomic bomb was first used in war, thousands of people bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Wednesday, August 6.

The annual ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima was attended by representatives of a record 120 countries and territories, including the nuclear superpower USA and Israel - the latter neither confirms nor denies the presence of nuclear weapons.

The mayor of Hiroshima warned world leaders about the nuclear warheads that still exist - writes Reuters.

Reference

The western Japanese city of Hiroshima was destroyed on August 6, 1945. At that time, US military forces dropped a uranium bomb called "Little Boy."

About 78,000 people died as a result of this attack - it is noted in the Reuters material.

Speech by the representative of Hiroshima

City Mayor Kazumi Matsui called on leaders to learn the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He warned about the consequences of the global trend towards military build-up.

Among world political leaders, there is a growing belief that the possession of nuclear weapons is inevitable for the protection of their own countries – he said,

The Japanese official also noted that Russia itself, as well as the United States, possess 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

This situation not only nullifies the lessons that the international community has learned from the tragic history of the past, but also seriously undermines the framework that was created to build peace. To all world leaders: please visit Hiroshima and see with your own eyes the reality of the atomic bombing - Kazumi Matsui warned.

Recall

