Tokyo to donate cherry blossoms to Washington in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 524 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 2280 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3388 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 4596 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 8930 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18405 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17805 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12439 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47328 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 69581 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
76%
741mm
Popular news
Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
Publications
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 52 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17769 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58868 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60358 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv Oblast
Tokyo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8604 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31612 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65576 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78945 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

Tokyo to donate cherry blossoms to Washington in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the gift of 250 cherry trees and fireworks to Washington. This will happen in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Tokyo to donate cherry blossoms to Washington in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will donate 250 cherry trees and fireworks to the US capital in honor of Independence Day. This became known after the leaders of the countries watched the World Series between the "Toronto Blue Jays" and "Los Angeles Dodgers" teams.

UNN reports with reference to Sankei Shimbun.

Details

At a meeting with President Trump on October 28, Sanae Takaichi, who seven days ago became Japan's first female prime minister, announced that she would donate 250 cherry trees to Washington. This will be a gift in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, on July 4 next year.

I hope we can celebrate this together grandly

- said the head of the Japanese cabinet.

Earlier, Takaichi, a conservative protégé of the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, emphasized the countries' shared love of baseball.

The President and I enjoyed watching the Major League Baseball game. It was actually a Dodgers – Blue Jays game, and the Dodgers are currently leading by one run. It was a very enjoyable game

- Takaichi added in her official speech.

Recall

For the first time in history, a woman became the head of government in Japan - Sanae Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance, except for lethal weapons, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated.

Trump named possible successors for US president28.10.25, 05:15 • 17143 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Tokyo
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Japan
United States