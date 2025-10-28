Tokyo to donate cherry blossoms to Washington in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will donate 250 cherry trees and fireworks to the US capital in honor of Independence Day. This became known after the leaders of the countries watched the World Series between the "Toronto Blue Jays" and "Los Angeles Dodgers" teams.

UNN reports with reference to Sankei Shimbun.

Details

At a meeting with President Trump on October 28, Sanae Takaichi, who seven days ago became Japan's first female prime minister, announced that she would donate 250 cherry trees to Washington. This will be a gift in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, on July 4 next year.

I hope we can celebrate this together grandly - said the head of the Japanese cabinet.

Earlier, Takaichi, a conservative protégé of the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, emphasized the countries' shared love of baseball.

The President and I enjoyed watching the Major League Baseball game. It was actually a Dodgers – Blue Jays game, and the Dodgers are currently leading by one run. It was a very enjoyable game - Takaichi added in her official speech.

Recall

For the first time in history, a woman became the head of government in Japan - Sanae Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance, except for lethal weapons, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated.

