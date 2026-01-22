Japan restarts world's largest nuclear power plant

Photo: Reuters

Japan has restarted the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The decision to resume operation of reactor No. 6, located northwest of Tokyo, was implemented despite concerns from local residents about safety. Commercial operation of the power unit is expected to begin next month. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The launch process was delayed by one day due to a malfunction of the alarm system. This restart is a key stage in the implementation of Japan's strategy to return to nuclear energy, which the country abandoned after the powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011. At that time, due to the accident at Fukushima-1, all 54 reactors in the country were shut down.

Current status and prospects of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP

Before its complete shutdown, the plant had a total capacity of 8.2 gigawatts thanks to the operation of seven reactors. Currently, plans for its further operation remain limited:

Reactor No. 7: its launch is planned no earlier than 2030.

Other power units: five other reactors of the plant may be permanently decommissioned.

Safety context and public opinion

The resumption of operations comes amid a long-standing lack of trust in the operating company, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco). Independent government reports previously classified the Fukushima accident as a "man-made disaster," blaming the company's management for inadequate emergency preparedness.

Many evacuated residents of the Fukushima region have still not returned to their homes due to fears of residual radiation. At the same time, for Japan, which is critically dependent on energy imports, the resumption of NPP operations is a strategic step to ensure energy independence.

