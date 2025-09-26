In Japan, law enforcement officers detained three Ukrainian citizens who broke into a building, access to which was strictly restricted after the Fukushima-1 accident. Police are investigating the details of the incident, UNN reports with reference to NHK.

On the morning of September 24, three suspects of Ukrainian nationality were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry after they broke into an empty house in Okuma, access to which is strictly restricted due to the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company. - the report says.

According to law enforcement, the three suspects broadcast the intrusion live on a video-sharing website, and police are currently investigating the details of the incident.

According to the police, all three arrested are citizens of Ukraine:

• Anatoliy Dyvats (34), who said he was an office worker;

• Vladyslav Savinov (29), who said he was a driver;

• Oleksandr Kryukov (43), who said he was an electrician.

They are suspected of illegal entry after breaking into an empty house in Okuma around 7:30 a.m. on the 24th.

It is noted that on the evening of September 23, the Futaba police station, under whose jurisdiction the city is located, received an anonymous message that "a video of foreigners entering the house is being broadcast live on YouTube." Law enforcement officers identified the scene based on the video and found three people in the house on the morning of September 24. The men were arrested on the spot. During police questioning, the suspects admitted their guilt.

The empty house at the scene is located in a difficult-to-return zone, access to which is strictly restricted after the nuclear accident, and the police are currently investigating the details of what happened.

Addition

In the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a person allegedly involved in the detonation of the Nord Stream pipelines has been detained. This is Ukrainian Serhiy K., who, according to the investigation, was allegedly on board a sailboat.

In Sevastopol, FSB officers detained a 22-year-old local resident for his activity on social networks and Telegram. He is accused of "extremism".