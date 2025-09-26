$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 30004 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 16484 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
September 26, 12:45 PM • 17135 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 20409 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21018 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 34497 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 39062 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 43282 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28800 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Three Ukrainians detained in Japan for trespassing in Fukushima-1 exclusion zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Three Ukrainian citizens have been detained in Japan for illegally entering an empty house in Okuma, a town with restricted access following the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant accident. They were live-streaming their actions on a video hosting service.

Three Ukrainians detained in Japan for trespassing in Fukushima-1 exclusion zone

In Japan, law enforcement officers detained three Ukrainian citizens who broke into a building, access to which was strictly restricted after the Fukushima-1 accident. Police are investigating the details of the incident, UNN reports with reference to NHK.

On the morning of September 24, three suspects of Ukrainian nationality were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry after they broke into an empty house in Okuma, access to which is strictly restricted due to the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company.

- the report says.

According to law enforcement, the three suspects broadcast the intrusion live on a video-sharing website, and police are currently investigating the details of the incident.

According to the police, all three arrested are citizens of Ukraine:

• Anatoliy Dyvats (34), who said he was an office worker;

• Vladyslav Savinov (29), who said he was a driver;

• Oleksandr Kryukov (43), who said he was an electrician.

They are suspected of illegal entry after breaking into an empty house in Okuma around 7:30 a.m. on the 24th.

It is noted that on the evening of September 23, the Futaba police station, under whose jurisdiction the city is located, received an anonymous message that "a video of foreigners entering the house is being broadcast live on YouTube." Law enforcement officers identified the scene based on the video and found three people in the house on the morning of September 24. The men were arrested on the spot. During police questioning, the suspects admitted their guilt.

The empty house at the scene is located in a difficult-to-return zone, access to which is strictly restricted after the nuclear accident, and the police are currently investigating the details of what happened.

Addition

In the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a person allegedly involved in the detonation of the Nord Stream pipelines has been detained. This is Ukrainian Serhiy K., who, according to the investigation, was allegedly on board a sailboat.

In Sevastopol, FSB officers detained a 22-year-old local resident for his activity on social networks and Telegram. He is accused of "extremism".

