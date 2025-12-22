Japan restarts world's largest nuclear power plant 15 years after Fukushima

Photo: Reuters

Japan takes a historic step in restoring nuclear energy: on Monday, Niigata Prefecture is expected to officially approve the launch of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant. This is the first TEPCO plant to be returned to operation after the Fukushima-1 disaster in 2011. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports this step for energy security and reducing the cost of fossil fuel imports, which cost the country $68 billion last year. The launch of the first reactor is expected as early as January 20, which will increase energy supply to Tokyo by 2%.

We are firmly committed to never repeating such an accident and ensuring that the residents of Niigata never experience anything like it. – said TEPCO spokesman Masakatsu Takata.

Protests and fear of the past

Despite the company's promises to invest $641 million in the region's development, 60% of local residents are against it. Among the activists is Ayako Oga, who lost her home in 2011 due to radiation exposure.

We know from our own experience the risk of a nuclear accident and cannot ignore it. – says Oga.

Even Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, who supported the decision, notes: "I want to see an era when we don't have to rely on energy sources that cause concern."

